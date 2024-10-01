Agreement reached in Salzburg church bell dispute

New rules for bell ringing

In July, the plaintiff and defendant met with their lawyers in court for the first time. An initial compromise was reached: the bells of the church in honor of Saint Erentrudis no longer ring every quarter of an hour, but only every hour and every half hour - on weekdays between 7 am and 8 pm, on Sundays and public holidays from 8 am. This has now been tightened up a little: the eight introductory chimes to mark the hour have been omitted. On Saturdays, the bell is rung as on public holidays. And the hour and half-hour chimes will now only be struck with the smaller bell. In other words, only one "Ding Dong", the judge recorded.