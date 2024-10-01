Coffee grinding is all the rage

In Carinthia, Klagenfurt's Zero Gravity Coffee came out on top with 95 points, ahead of Kaffeeteria Villach, which also scored 95 points, and Craigher Cafe in Friesach (94). Many coffee houses grind their own coffee. Zero Gravity Coffee is no exception. "Our café has been around since 2020, we have selected suppliers and buy green - i.e. raw - coffee from them," explains operator Markus Ogris in an interview with the Krone. His café is extremely popular in the provincial capital.