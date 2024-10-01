Vorteilswelt
Guide to coffee day

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 11:45

Just in time for Coffee Day, Falstaff has published a café guide with 725 rated cafés in Austria, the coffee house culture is diverse. The winner in Carinthia was Zero Grafity Coffee, which grinds its own coffee.

To mark Coffee Day, the new Falstaff Café Guide serves up the rich diversity of Austrian coffee house culture in guide form with 725 (!) rated cafés. Whether a coffee house institution steeped in history or a minimalist brew bar - Austria's coffee house culture keeps pace with the times and offers the right address for every lifestyle.

725 of the best of these addresses were rated with up to 100 points and four coffee cups based on the four aspects of coffee, food, ambience and service and collected in the newly published Café Guide 2025.

Coffee grinding is all the rage
In Carinthia, Klagenfurt's Zero Gravity Coffee came out on top with 95 points, ahead of Kaffeeteria Villach, which also scored 95 points, and Craigher Cafe in Friesach (94). Many coffee houses grind their own coffee. Zero Gravity Coffee is no exception. "Our café has been around since 2020, we have selected suppliers and buy green - i.e. raw - coffee from them," explains operator Markus Ogris in an interview with the Krone. His café is extremely popular in the provincial capital. 

Kaffeeteria Villach and Craigher Kaffee also do a lot themselves. "The combination of coffee, homemade pastries and ice cream works really well for us. We offer coffee in three different roast forms and are like an old-established Viennese coffee house," says Hanna Craigher.

Zitat Icon

We offer the coffee in three different roasting forms and are like an old-established Viennese coffee house.

erzählt Hanna Craigher.

A valuable cultural asset
"The Austrian coffee house culture is just that - a valuable piece of culture and unique in this form worldwide. With the Café Guide, we want to offer a stage to all the establishments that contribute in various ways to preserving this treasure," says Carinthian Falstaff publisher Wolfgang M. Rosam about the new Café Guide.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

