Bicycle police file over 1000 reports in Graz

"The bicycle police officers have once again succeeded in making a valuable contribution to safety in Graz with consistency and a sense of proportion," says City Police Commander Thomas Heiland. For the first time since it was founded in 2007, the Graz bicycle police will also be deployed outside of the summer months this year. "Modern functional uniforms and technically well-equipped service bicycles make it possible to carry out these patrol activities flexibly and at the police officers' own discretion," Heiland is convinced.