The university year starts today with a new rectorate

Clarity should now create calm

"Not only the students, but also many other members of the university are happy about the decision to appoint Bernhard Fuegenschuh as the new rector. However, expectations of him and his team are correspondingly high," explains Stephanie Wolfgruber, 1st Deputy Chair of the ÖH Uni Salzburg. "Above all, of course, the clarity that a rector has now been elected and can start work together with his team is crucial for the PLUS. This creates calm and removes uncertainties that were present in the past," Wolfgruber explains.