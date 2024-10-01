October 1:
The university year starts today with a new rectorate
The new academic year begins on Tuesday. After the disputes surrounding the search for a new rector, the PLUS Salzburg starts the new semester under the leadership of Bernhard Fuegenschuh.
At the University of Salzburg, the Austrian Students' Union welcomes the new rectorate at the start of the academic year. The Paris Lodron University of Salzburg, or PLUS for short, has around 18,000 students.
It was a lengthy and turbulent process before a new rectorate was finally appointed at the University of Salzburg. In geologist Bernhard Fuegenschuh, a rector has now been appointed who has met with great approval within the university.
Clarity should now create calm
"Not only the students, but also many other members of the university are happy about the decision to appoint Bernhard Fuegenschuh as the new rector. However, expectations of him and his team are correspondingly high," explains Stephanie Wolfgruber, 1st Deputy Chair of the ÖH Uni Salzburg. "Above all, of course, the clarity that a rector has now been elected and can start work together with his team is crucial for the PLUS. This creates calm and removes uncertainties that were present in the past," Wolfgruber explains.
Cedric Keller, ÖH Chairman at the PLUS, describes the specific areas in which improvements need to be made for students: "It starts with housing prices in Salzburg. These are a challenge for many people here, but especially for students, who often live below the poverty line and have to turn over every penny twice, the situation is more than unsatisfactory." There is also a need to catch up in terms of cultural offerings.
Salzburg should not be an open-air museum
In general, according to Keller, the ÖH needs to create space and visibility for young people: "Salzburg must not be an open-air museum, but must have space for its young residents. There is a lot to do here."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.