Animal transport stopped: several defects discovered
The Polish driver (42) of an animal transporter ignored pretty much all regulations on Monday. On his journey from the Czech Republic to Italy, he was caught by police officers in Kundl in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein. Although the animals were not housed appropriately, he was allowed to continue his journey.
The 42-year-old was caught at around 7.45 p.m. when he was stopped and checked by a police patrol from the Kramsach police station on the B171 Tiroler Straße in Kundl due to a truck driving ban. The Pole had loaded 30 beef bulls. These were to be transported from the Czech Republic to Italy. "For further checks, the truck was taken to the checkpoint in Radfeld, which the driver had apparently deliberately avoided," said the investigators.
The official veterinarian called in found that the standing height was not sufficient for the animals.
Animals not housed appropriately
Closer inspection revealed several violations that will cost the 42-year-old dearly: An overload of 8.4 tons or 21 percent, exceeding the maximum overall height by 21 centimetres and a massive violation of driving and rest times were found. But that was not all. "The official veterinarian called in found that the standing height was not sufficient for the animals."
Driver allowed to continue driving
However, the driver was still allowed to continue driving. This was because "in order to avoid a possible epidemic and any injuries to the animals in the event of reloading, the driver was ordered to continue his journey". A security deposit was collected from both the Polish driver and his company. This was followed by several reports to the Kufstein district authority.
