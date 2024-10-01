Animal transport stopped: several defects discovered

The 42-year-old was caught at around 7.45 p.m. when he was stopped and checked by a police patrol from the Kramsach police station on the B171 Tiroler Straße in Kundl due to a truck driving ban. The Pole had loaded 30 beef bulls. These were to be transported from the Czech Republic to Italy. "For further checks, the truck was taken to the checkpoint in Radfeld, which the driver had apparently deliberately avoided," said the investigators.