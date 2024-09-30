Threat by e-mail
Explosive device? Police evacuate Graz main station
Evacuation at Graz Central Station: A large-scale operation is underway on Monday evening due to a threat that explosive devices are hidden there and could go off. The police are calling on people to avoid the area. The closure of Ostbahnhof was lifted shortly before 9 pm.
According to police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher, the police received an email on Monday afternoon stating that explosive devices would go off at the main station. "We don't know whether the situation is serious," Kohlbacher told Krone. "But we are now evacuating everyone in the area."
Dog handlers and explosives experts are on site and are searching the station. No suspicious items had been found by 9 pm. The lockdown is expected to last until 9.30 or 10 p.m. in any case.
Ostbahnhof open again
Ostbahnhof was also closed between 7.30pm and 9pm. Fortunately, no explosive devices were discovered there.
ÖBB trains are standing on the tracks in front of the stations. There are also delays on the Graz streetcar and bus lines that run via the station.
No further information is currently available, this article will be updated on an ongoing basis. Kohlbacher calls on people to avoid the main station.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.