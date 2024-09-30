Vorteilswelt
Vienna Election 2025

Every vote can make a difference in these districts

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 19:30

The district figures arrived late on Sunday evening. There could be some very close races in the districts in 2025. 

The election campaign is likely to kick off on Monday, and not just at state level. Alarm bells should also be ringing for the incumbent parties in some districts.

  • Floridsdorf: If the results were applied to the state election, then the home district of Vienna's mayor would now be in blue hands. With 30.19 percent, the FPÖ not only gained 11.4 percent here, but also left the SPÖ behind with 29.5 percent. Difference at the time of going to press: 477 votes out of 108,262 eligible voters. However, more people are allowed to go to the polls in the municipal council elections.
Many problems in Floridsdorf, such as on Franz-Jonas-Platz, could influence the race for the 21st district. (Bild: Alfred Haberl)
Many problems in Floridsdorf, such as on Franz-Jonas-Platz, could influence the race for the 21st district.
(Bild: Alfred Haberl)
  • Simmering: This could be the closest race. There are only 87 votes between the currently leading SPÖ and the FPÖ. 58,847 people were allowed to cast their vote. What is striking: Although the SPÖ has lost slightly in Simmering, it is still above the SPÖ state average. Simmering's former FPÖ district leader Paul Stadler: "We will easily manage the 80 votes. We will run for all we're worth." Red district leader Thomas Steinhart is combative: "As SPÖ-Simmering, we are still above the Vienna average. The result is alarming. It will be a neck-and-neck race."
Simmering's former district leader Paul Stadler wants to get back into the ring for the FPÖ. (Bild: BV 11)
Simmering's former district leader Paul Stadler wants to get back into the ring for the FPÖ.
(Bild: BV 11)
  • Donaustadt: Not even a swimming pond scandal could cause Donaustadt's district leader Ernst Nevrivy to waver. But this could take its revenge in the Vienna elections. Although the SPÖ (29.8 percent) also won in the 22nd district, the FPÖ (27.9 percent) is hot on its heels. The difference: just under 1767 votes out of a total of 135,104 eligible voters.
Ernst Nevrivy could have to prepare himself for a close race. (Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)
Ernst Nevrivy could have to prepare himself for a close race.
(Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel)

And as for the Greens: it remains to be seen whether they will ever have the luxury of a neck-and-neck race in Vienna again. They are currently still number one in Neubau, Josefstadt and Währing. However, these results must give Markus Reiter (Neubau, -15.4%), Martin Fabisch (Josefstadt, -13.2%) and Silvia Nossek (Währing, -10%) pause for thought. In Währing they are now only the third force.

