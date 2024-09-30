Two beautiful brides
Rebel Wilson delights with first wedding photo
Rebel Wilson tied the knot with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the weekend. Now the actress has confirmed her wedding - with a wonderful photo.
"Married," Wilson wrote on Instagram, adding not only a ring emoji but also the wedding date and location, namely Sardinia, in her message.
Two beautiful brides
However, fans were not only delighted with the confirmation of the vows, but above all with the very first photo that the actress posted of her dream wedding in Italy.
It shows the two beautiful brides, both wearing a white wedding dress, on a promenade by the sea, while behind them, houses are strung together like a string of pearls.
Wedding dress times two
At first glance, it almost looks as if Wilson and Agruma have opted for the same off-the-shoulder wedding dress.
On closer inspection, however, you can see that the Australian opted for a very simple version with a round neckline and a narrow waist belt, while the lady of her heart walked down the aisle in a somewhat more opulent model with lots of beading and a daring V-neckline.
The 44-year-old also wore her long blonde hair loose and in soft waves. Her bride, on the other hand, had her curls pinned up in a romantic hairstyle.
Numerous congratulations immediately poured in for the two overjoyed brides in the comments. "You both look stunning," gushed one fan. Another sighed: "Simply phenomenal. Congratulations."
Wedding brought forward
Wilson and Agruma have been a couple since 2022. The actress made her love for the designer public on Instagram, as well as their engagement last summer.
According to the latest reports, the wedding wasn't supposed to take place until 2025, but the "Pitch Perfect" actress simply didn't want to wait any longer to say "I do".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
