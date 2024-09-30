"Fear barometer"
What the population wants from Vienna’s politicians
Austria has elected a new parliament, and just under a year later the state elections are due in Vienna. What concerns the population? What problems need to be solved? The "Krone" asked around.
A fifth of the voters registered for the National Council elections live in Vienna. City Hall will therefore be taking a close look at the results. After all, the Viennese will be going to the polls again in just over twelve months' time. Some districts could be described as "battleground states". On the one hand, because they can significantly influence the balance of power due to the number of inhabitants, and on the other, because some district leaders are anything but safe in their seats.
What are the Viennese worried about?
But what motivates the people of Vienna to go to the polls? What issues are on people's minds? We asked around on the streets in the days leading up to the National Council elections. In addition, the latest Integration Barometer from the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) provides a fascinating look through the keyhole of Austrians.
Inflation, education and immigration as issues
The most pressing issue of concern for people is still inflation - as shown by a street survey conducted by the "Krone" newspaper. Viennese Reinhard L.: "My main reason for voting is dissatisfaction, especially with inflation." Niklas Langer: "Affordable housing, especially for us young people, is also very important to me." 72% of respondents are very often or often worried about prices for electricity, heating and food. As the largest landlord and owner of Austria's largest energy company, the city can probably score points here. But will that be enough? Christine Sch.: "Social competence counts for me, as well as affordable housing and inflation. I'll vote for whoever I think is best at implementing this."
Living together under heavy strain
The topic of migration remains a perennial issue. The key issues are family reunification, language support and minimum income. A majority of 65% believe that Austria is currently very or somewhat unable to cope with the influx of refugees and asylum seekers. The recent violent excesses among clans will most likely not influence the assessment of living together with refugees for the better.
Vienna falls behind in education
Immigration is inextricably linked to the issue of education. According to the "Angstbarometer", people are less concerned about this, but it is still on the minds of our readers. Dajana F.: "I have two children and the situation in kindergartens is dramatic. There are too few staff, the government needs to find a solution." Brigitte Kammerer puts it in a nutshell: "The schools in Vienna and immigration are catastrophic. I fear that my grandchildren will find a different world than I did back then."
Education needs a completely different status than it has now. After all, it is our future. We need more budget for it and finally more resources. Too much is still being spent on administration.
Birgit Goschler, Schuldirektorin
I was born in Finland, so European issues are important to me - so that Austria doesn't fall behind. In Vienna, education is important to me. How much parents earn should not influence that.
Regina l., (58), Angestellte
I'm not interested in foreigner policy, there are such and such everywhere, and environmental protection? They are shooting in Ukraine! My main reason for voting is dissatisfaction, especially with inflation.
Reinhard L., (62), Pensionist
Social competence counts for me, as well as affordable housing and the fight against inflation. It doesn't matter whether it's the National Council election or the Vienna election. I will vote for whoever I think is best able to implement this.
Christine Sch., Pensionistin
Due to my situation, the rights of disabled people are very important to me, but also asylum policy, affordable housing and the economy. These are my issues, whether in federal or state politics.
Markus S., (46), berufsunfähig durch Behinderung
I have two children and the situation in nurseries is dramatic. There are too few staff and the government needs to find a solution. Housing in Vienna is also too expensive. As a family, you can hardly afford it.
Dajana F., Angestellte
I like living in Vienna, but of course there are some construction sites in the city and across the country. What I expect from the newly elected government is that they strengthen the middle class again. That's the only way things can improve.
Maresi N., Angestellte
I hope that the government will argue less and listen more. The schools in Vienna and immigration are catastrophic. I fear that my grandchildren will find a different world than I did back then.
Brigitte Kammerer, Pensionistin
Vienna should remain the most liveable city in the world. I expect politicians to further expand the good public transportation system. Affordable housing, especially for us young people, is also very important to me.
Niklas Langer, Angestellter
As a native of Ukraine, I am very concerned about the war in my home country. Austria should make use of its neutrality and could act as a mediator. Perhaps with peace talks in Vienna.
Olena Turchynska, Angestellte
Politicians should take a closer look
It turns out that many issues from the National Council election campaign will also be with us in the elections in Vienna. We will see how the parties use the coming months. For some, the current result could have been a wake-up call.
