What the population wants from Vienna’s politicians

Inflation, education and immigration as issues

The most pressing issue of concern for people is still inflation - as shown by a street survey conducted by the "Krone" newspaper. Viennese Reinhard L.: "My main reason for voting is dissatisfaction, especially with inflation." Niklas Langer: "Affordable housing, especially for us young people, is also very important to me." 72% of respondents are very often or often worried about prices for electricity, heating and food. As the largest landlord and owner of Austria's largest energy company, the city can probably score points here. But will that be enough? Christine Sch.: "Social competence counts for me, as well as affordable housing and inflation. I'll vote for whoever I think is best at implementing this."