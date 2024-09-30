Swarms of drones over the skies of Kiev

Putin sees necessity of war of aggression as "fully confirmed"

The West had "systematically planted hatred and radical nationalism, stirred up enmity against everything Russian, supplied weapons, sent mercenaries and advisors, prepared the Ukrainian army for a new war", said Putin, who justified the necessity of the war of aggression as "fully confirmed". Six months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia declared the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson to be annexed. However, Moscow only partially controls these regions.