Magdalensberg
Training talent in the new, sonorous school building
Following the opening of the Magdalensberg Education Center, the new music school, which officially bears the name of the great Udo Jürgens, has now also been inaugurated.
"My flute is the most important thing in the world, I love it so much," says Annabelle (11). The girl is just one of 120 pupils who are lucky enough to attend the talent factory in the sonorous building. "It is a very special honor for us to bear the name Udo Jürgens Music School Magdalensberg Norische Region," says director Diana Kloiber proudly to the "Krone".
Gernot Ogris, head of the country's music schools, adds: "This is the 69th house where talented musicians are encouraged to reach musical heights." Nine-year-old Jakob gets to the heart of the matter: "I was previously at the Brückl music school for two years, which was stressful because I always needed a chauffeur. Now it's cool. All I have to do is cross the road and I'm at my lesson."
Beethoven laughs from the wall
The excitement when visiting the "Kärntner Krone" is great. As you enter the new building, Ludwig van Beethoven laughs from the wall. "We bought recycled goods here, so to speak. It's quality furniture, such as chests of drawers, tables, armchairs and works of art for the rooms and the cozy seating areas." There are also beautiful carpets and lounge chairs where parents or students can really relax.
"It's just cool here," says Maxi (12). Piano, flute, percussion, harmonica and some wind instruments are taught in the four classrooms. Kloiber: "Of the 26 teachers who teach at the four locations in the Norische Region, nine teachers are on site here." "musik.erforschen" and "musik.entdecken" as well as musicology are also taught in Magdalensberg.
33 years of fighting for it
"The concerts can then take place in the beautiful foyer of the education center," says Mayor Andreas Scherwitzl happily. For 33 years, his municipality fought for a music school location. "The new education center was the opportunity for us to finally realize this with the help of the state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
