Electricity is becoming more important
How shipping on the Danube is becoming greener
At landing stages in Linz and Engelhartszell, the diesel generators of cruise ships are already silenced as soon as they dock for two or more hours thanks to millions invested in shore power systems. But this seems to be just the beginning: Because research into alternative drives is in full swing.
First, a feasibility study had to be carried out by via donau. Construction work then began last year, before Linz AG put five shore power systems into operation at landing stages in Linz and three in Engelhartszell this year.
Contemporary energy concept in demand
"Cabin shipping is enjoying increasing numbers of passengers, ships and berths. This pleasing development calls for a modern energy concept," says Petra Riffert, Managing Director of Werbegemeinschaft Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus, which also operates the landing stages.
Electricity is the big issue when it comes to making shipping more sustainable. "The shipping companies are working intensively on alternative drive systems, even apart from electricity," says Riffert. For example, the use of liquid gas is being tested: "A lot of research is being carried out at the moment."
The shipping companies are happy about the shore power. This means no more gensets are running at night. This brings much more peace and quiet for the guests on board.
Petra Riffert, Werbegemeinschaft Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus
Bild: Sabine Starmayr
5.8 million euros were invested in the construction of the shore power systems. How has the new energy source changed everyday life? When the ships are moored for two hours or more, they have to draw electricity.
During this time, all diesel generators that would otherwise be needed to keep the air conditioning running or supply the galley are switched off. How high is the demand? Riffert: "The ships need as much electricity as a large hotel."
