Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Electricity is becoming more important

How shipping on the Danube is becoming greener

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 15:00

At landing stages in Linz and Engelhartszell, the diesel generators of cruise ships are already silenced as soon as they dock for two or more hours thanks to millions invested in shore power systems. But this seems to be just the beginning: Because research into alternative drives is in full swing.

0 Kommentare

First, a feasibility study had to be carried out by via donau. Construction work then began last year, before Linz AG put five shore power systems into operation at landing stages in Linz and three in Engelhartszell this year.

Contemporary energy concept in demand
"Cabin shipping is enjoying increasing numbers of passengers, ships and berths. This pleasing development calls for a modern energy concept," says Petra Riffert, Managing Director of Werbegemeinschaft Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus, which also operates the landing stages.

Electricity is the big issue when it comes to making shipping more sustainable. "The shipping companies are working intensively on alternative drive systems, even apart from electricity," says Riffert. For example, the use of liquid gas is being tested: "A lot of research is being carried out at the moment."

Zitat Icon

The shipping companies are happy about the shore power. This means no more gensets are running at night. This brings much more peace and quiet for the guests on board.

(Bild: Sabine Starmayr)

Petra Riffert, Werbegemeinschaft Donau Oberösterreich Tourismus

Bild: Sabine Starmayr

5.8 million euros were invested in the construction of the shore power systems. How has the new energy source changed everyday life? When the ships are moored for two hours or more, they have to draw electricity.

During this time, all diesel generators that would otherwise be needed to keep the air conditioning running or supply the galley are switched off. How high is the demand? Riffert: "The ships need as much electricity as a large hotel."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf