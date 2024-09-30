The blue miracle and a good waddle

The blue success train rolls on

The Freedom Party, on the other hand, was jubilant and cheerful. Their criticism of "system politics" and the cross shots against the Carinthian government are likely to have borne fruit. Although the percentage points dropped again slightly during the count, FP leader Erwin Angerer, his top candidate Gernot Darmann and the party's functionaries achieved what nobody would have imagined: they achieved the best federal result for the FPÖ. It is therefore understandable that the "Haider heirs" will travel to Vienna with a broad chest. If the Freedom Party succeeds in forming a government, the Carinthian FPÖ will certainly be able to secure a high office.