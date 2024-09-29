Analysis of the election
FPÖ makes a run for the provincial governor’s seat in Upper Austria
A record result for the Freedom Party in Upper Austria too! Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner is already thinking about the next state election. The ÖVP did not expect this result and the SPÖ Upper Austria wants to "leave no stone unturned". Will Kaineder take over the ailing Greens?
Hours before the first projection at 5 pm, it was already clear: Governor and ÖVP Upper Austria Chairman Thomas Stelzer will have to admit defeat. When the first figures from the municipalities - including many black strongholds - arrived in the afternoon, it was clear that the FPÖ would also cross the finish line first in Upper Austria.
When Stelzer and his government team saw the first projections in the Heinrich-Gleißner-Haus, no one made a face. Normally people are used to cheering, but on this Sunday afternoon it was dead silent. Stelzer on his party's poor performance: "We fought, nobody needs to blame themselves. Not even Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer." So there will be no call for a new leader of the People's Party from Upper Austria. At least three black Upper Austrian seats are gone.
Blue Upper Austria result even better than in the federal government
The Freedom Party, on the other hand, which works together with the ÖVP in Upper Austria in a kind of state coalition, cheered louder than ever before: with 30.6 percent, the Upper Austrian result was even better than the federal result. This gives Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner and his colleagues in the party a tailwind for the next major election in Upper Austria. The next state election in Upper Austria is scheduled for fall 2027. And with this big plus behind them, the Blue Party is making a run for the top seat in the Linz Landhaus.
I assume that the Federal President will take this into account and appoint Herbert Kickl to form the government.
Manfred Haimbuchner nach der Wahl
Haimbuchner remains humble
Haimbuchner wants to remain humble: "I have been in this position many times before, in very good times, but also in very difficult times. It is a great historic success for the Freedom Party, especially in the federal state of Upper Austria. That should not be overlooked. There is the courage to make changes, and we need that too." Even if the Upper Austrian FPÖ has repeatedly voiced criticism of Herbert Kickl - that is no longer the case as of yesterday. Because here, too, the FPÖ will certainly not exist without him.
SPÖ with the worst result in history
As in the federal government, the Reds also plummeted in Upper Austria. This is all the more remarkable given that our province was once considered a bastion of the SPÖ. It is therefore to be expected that party leader Michael Lindner will also exert corresponding pressure on events in the federal party. Lindner told the "Krone" yesterday evening: "It is more than bitter that we have ended up in third place for the first time in our history. We can't go on like this." He left open the question of whether there needs to be a change at the top and a complete reorientation of the party in terms of content. But, according to Lindner: "We will have to turn over every stone."
Career leap for Kaineder?
The Greens also suffered a big loss in Upper Austria. Depending on the developments at the top of the party in Vienna, this could mean a career leap for an Upper Austrian: If Werber Kogler is no longer keen on the number one position, state councillor Stefan Kaineder would be one of the first to be considered for the succession. Kaineder on the Green result: "We had hoped for more."
In any case, the Prossecco provided remained chilled, because there was nothing to celebrate. The trees of the Pinks did not grow into the sky either. Nevertheless, the NEOS see the very slight plus as a mandate to govern. And the party is ready to do so. Top candidate Karin Doppelbauer: "We have made gains. We are ready to take on government responsibility, but only if there are reforms." She has defended her pink seat in the National Council.
Small parties also have no chance in Upper Austria
The small parties (Bier, KPÖ, Gaza, KEINE and LMP) had no chance. And Corona-Oartei MFG also went down with a crash
