FPÖ makes a run for the provincial governor’s seat in Upper Austria

SPÖ with the worst result in history

As in the federal government, the Reds also plummeted in Upper Austria. This is all the more remarkable given that our province was once considered a bastion of the SPÖ. It is therefore to be expected that party leader Michael Lindner will also exert corresponding pressure on events in the federal party. Lindner told the "Krone" yesterday evening: "It is more than bitter that we have ended up in third place for the first time in our history. We can't go on like this." He left open the question of whether there needs to be a change at the top and a complete reorientation of the party in terms of content. But, according to Lindner: "We will have to turn over every stone."