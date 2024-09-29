Entry probably missed
Small parties look through their fingers
The votes in the National Council elections are divided between the major parties - and the FPÖ has secured the biggest slice of the cake with an expected 29%. The small parties, on the other hand, are looking through their fingers.
The so-called "hatchet effect" has apparently come into play again in this election. It means that parties that are hopelessly far below the minimum threshold of four percent in the polls are often not elected in order to avoid losing votes. Small parties such as the KPÖ - which still performed best - or the Beer Party are therefore likely to clearly miss out on a place in the National Council.
The KPÖ itself no longer expects to enter the National Council. In the latest projection (count of around 50 percent), the Communists are clearly below the necessary four percent hurdle, as is the Beer Party.
"I didn't fall on my head"
For KPÖ lead candidate Tobias Schweiger, the result is "improvable", but he is positive about the future: "We know that we can build on this." Beer Party leader Dominik Wlazny had "naturally expected more". Even if the margin of fluctuation theoretically still allows for a very narrow jump over the four-percent hurdle, one must remain realistic: "I didn't fall on my head. I can read the result."
LMP, the Madeleine Petrovic list, and "None of them" were also running nationwide. According to the projection, ex-Green Party member Petrovic and "None of them" each achieved 0.6 percent.
Like Petrovic, MFG chairman Joachim Aigner was also disappointed after the first projection, but both announced their intention to continue. The MFG, which became known as a party critical of the coronavirus measures, ran in seven federal states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
