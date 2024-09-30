Two bears already dead!
Four Paws hopes for help in the fight for three bears
Two bears are already dead, three more are still in distress. Nevertheless, neither the Slovenian nor the Austrian embassy is helping the animal welfare organization that wants to bring the furry bears to safety in the Waldviertel bear forest in Arbesbach.
For two years now, Vier Pfoten has been working intensively to rescue bears kept in terrible conditions in Slovenia. Of the original five bears, "Felix" died months ago. Now "Mitko", who was euthanized by his owner shortly before he was rescued, has also died - the "Krone" reported. He should have been taken to the bear sanctuary in Arbesbach in the Zwettl district.
Battle for three bears continues
There is also no help in the fight for the remaining bears. It is about the 22-year-old restaurant bear "Mici" from Zirovnica, the 20-year-old "Tim", who has to live out his days in a currently closed zoo in Rozman, and the 34-year-old restaurant and hotel bear "Masha" from Kocevje.
Started six years ago
Vier Pfoten carried out the first local inspections back in 2018, and the animal welfare organization has been trying to finally free the animals by exerting more pressure since 2022. It would be impossible to reintroduce these bears into the wild. That is why they want to give them a dignified retirement in the Waldviertel bear sanctuary. Despite many interventions, however, we are put off at best
We receive countless reports from tourists who are shocked that this terrible form of bear keeping is still permitted in an EU country.
Eva Rosenberg, Direktorin Vier Pfoten
Four Paws director is deeply disappointed
"We have asked the Austrian ambassador in Slovenia, the Slovenian ambassador in Austria and also the tourism commissioner for urgent help, but to no avail. We were very disappointed. For me, it doesn't fit together that on the one hand you want to be a modern, natural and popular tourist destination and then allow this cruelty to animals," denounces Director Eva Rosenberg.
Brumca, Mark and Erich currently live in the Arbesbach bear sanctuary. They are currently expanding generously. However, there is already a good place for the three Slovenian bears, where they could spend the best possible retirement.
