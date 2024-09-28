In Klagenfurt
These districts have drinking water quality again
The restoration of Klagenfurt's drinking water supply is continuing at full speed. On Saturday evening, the authorities were able to reopen further districts and areas. You can find all the important information in this article.
After the supply area in the Klagenfurt district of Wölfnitz, the authorities were also able to reopen the drinking water supply for the Sattnitz supply area (with the areas east of St. Ruprechter Straße, south of the Südring, west of the Glan and north of the Sattnitz), the areas north of Tessensdorfer Straße and north of Josef-Sablatnig-Straße as well as the supply areas of the market town of Magdalensberg, Poppichl south of the Glan and Walddorf in the municipality of Maria Saal on Saturday evening.
Tap water can be used there again as usual with immediate effect. The exact street directory of the released areas can be found at: www.stw.at/trinkwasser. For all other parts of the city, the recommendation to boil the water for at least three minutes before drinking it still applies. Showering, brushing teeth, washing clothes etc. can still be done with tap water without hesitation
Troubleshooting continues
"With a pipe system of a good 900 kilometers in length in combination with such a low level of contamination, troubleshooting is like the famous needle in a haystack. With an incident of this magnitude, it is clear that it takes time to find the source of the contamination. In my opinion, the measures that were taken, especially those to protect the population, were the right ones," says health expert Prof. Hans-Peter Hutter.
Increased sampling capacity for root cause analysis
Thanks to the increased support of the city of Villach, the sample capacity for root cause research has now been increased from 20 to 40 and soon to 70 tests per day. Districts that have already been approved will also continue to be sampled. "This means that citizens can rest assured that their drinking water will remain uncontaminated in the approved areas," says the City of Klagenfurt.
Fire departments help with hydrant checks
As part of the investigation into the cause, the volunteer fire departments and the professional fire department of Klagenfurt are currently checking all hydrants for possible damage. There are a total of around 1500 hydrants in the Klagenfurt city area.
Drinking water supply continues daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For all citizens in those parts of the city where the water should not yet be consumed without boiling, the supply of drinking water will be maintained. Water can still be collected free of charge from the exhibition grounds (parking lot "P3" - entrance Florian-Gröger-Straße 39) every day from 8 am to 8 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
