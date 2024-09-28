These districts have drinking water quality again

After the supply area in the Klagenfurt district of Wölfnitz, the authorities were also able to reopen the drinking water supply for the Sattnitz supply area (with the areas east of St. Ruprechter Straße, south of the Südring, west of the Glan and north of the Sattnitz), the areas north of Tessensdorfer Straße and north of Josef-Sablatnig-Straße as well as the supply areas of the market town of Magdalensberg, Poppichl south of the Glan and Walddorf in the municipality of Maria Saal on Saturday evening.