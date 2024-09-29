Altach captain says:
“Playing for Inter has always been my dream”
It's been just over a month since the "Inter Club Austria" celebrated its fifth anniversary on August 16. "It's unbelievable how it has developed in this time," says President Lukas Ammann happily. "We now have over 400 members, making us the tenth largest Inter Milan fan club outside of Italy."
One of the proud members since July 11, 2024 is Francesca Horvat-Calò from Switzerland, who lives in Höchst and is also the captain of SCR Altach. While Ammann was infected with the "Nerazzurri virus" in the summer of 1997 following Ronaldo's move from FC Barcelona to Inter, the 29-year-old defender - who has been under contract in the Rheindorf since the 2022/23 season - has a family background.
"My parents are from Italy. Ever since I was little, we've only played Inter soccer," recalls "Cesca". "I even slept in Inter bedding and my grandpa is still an ardent fan at the age of 90."
Big surprise
Incidentally, she has her wife and fellow Altach full-back Sabrina to thank for her membership of Inter Club Austria. "My wife knows how much I love the club," says Cesca. "At some point, she got talking to Altach official Thomas Tomaselli about it." He, in turn, is a good acquaintance of President Ammann. "She arranged everything in the background and when she finally surprised me with the membership, I almost went crazy with joy."
So now something that Horvat-Calò is almost a little embarrassed about should finally work out. "I've never managed to watch an Inter game at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium before," admits Cesca. "As I've been playing soccer myself for 20 years and have also played abroad, it hasn't been that easy." As an Inter member, however, she now has a ticket guarantee. "And if you register in good time, it works," says Ammann. "But I'm happy to help with that."
No sadness
But what about the Inter women? A question with which the "Krone" caught them both on the wrong foot. "Although I'm active in women's soccer, as a fan I'm fully focused on the Inter men," reveals the nine-time Swiss team player. "But for me, it was always a dream from a young age to play for Inter one day. But when I got the offer to move to the German Bundesliga - the best league in the world at the time together with England - it was a very cool thing. I'm now 29 years old and have reached a point where I no longer want to turn my life completely upside down." Nevertheless, Horvat-Calò doesn't see any reason to be sad: "It just wouldn't fit into my life anymore. Five or six years ago, it would have been different."
So the focus is on making it to the Bundesliga play-off with Altach and seeing her first Inter game in Milan. "Maybe it will work out during the winter break," hopes Cesca.
