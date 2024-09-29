“Playing for Inter has always been my dream”

No sadness

But what about the Inter women? A question with which the "Krone" caught them both on the wrong foot. "Although I'm active in women's soccer, as a fan I'm fully focused on the Inter men," reveals the nine-time Swiss team player. "But for me, it was always a dream from a young age to play for Inter one day. But when I got the offer to move to the German Bundesliga - the best league in the world at the time together with England - it was a very cool thing. I'm now 29 years old and have reached a point where I no longer want to turn my life completely upside down." Nevertheless, Horvat-Calò doesn't see any reason to be sad: "It just wouldn't fit into my life anymore. Five or six years ago, it would have been different."