The boss buys the drinks for the school reunion

After a 1-2 draw against Sturm and a 1-1 draw against GAK, Altach's Styrian coach Joachim Standfest wants to secure his first win of the season in his white and green homeland on Sunday in Hartberg at the third attempt - but the 44-year-old man from Radmer had a different idea of how to prepare for it: "I wanted to watch Manfred Schmid's coaching debut in Hartberg against Wattens live on Thursday, but I got stuck in traffic in Munich, Memmingen and Mondsee, it took me seven and a half hours instead of five and a half - and that was only as far as Graz!" He didn't even see the first Hartberg three-pointer live on TV.