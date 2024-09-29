Vorteilswelt
Hartberg wants to celebrate:

The boss buys the drinks for the school reunion

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 07:00

After winning on Manfred Schmid's debut, Hartberg want to go one better today. But Altach's Styrian coach Joachim Standfest has a few things against it, despite some "close calls".

After a 1-2 draw against Sturm and a 1-1 draw against GAK, Altach's Styrian coach Joachim Standfest wants to secure his first win of the season in his white and green homeland on Sunday in Hartberg at the third attempt - but the 44-year-old man from Radmer had a different idea of how to prepare for it: "I wanted to watch Manfred Schmid's coaching debut in Hartberg against Wattens live on Thursday, but I got stuck in traffic in Munich, Memmingen and Mondsee, it took me seven and a half hours instead of five and a half - and that was only as far as Graz!" He didn't even see the first Hartberg three-pointer live on TV.

But he knows a lot about Schmid: "When I was academy coach at Austria, Manfred was head coach. I watched a lot of his training sessions. Last season, I played against his Wolfsberg team four times." But only managed to pick up one point.

Standfest doesn't expect any major changes in Hartberg: "There's little chance of changing anything in three days. And the character of the team is the same. Hartberg have always played well so far - their additions Omoregie and Diarra have real quality, Mijic also fits in well with Donis Avdijaj - only the results have been lacking."

"Joki" sees his compatriots from Eastern Styria as equal opponents: "Salzburg, Sturm and Rapid will march away at the front despite their European Cup exertions, I also reckon with LASK. Behind them, I see WAC and Austria, but the remaining six teams are roughly equal in terms of quality and budget. Anything is possible." Seven teams are currently within five points of each other.

Christian Gratzei and Joachim Standfest have been friends since school, were champions together with Sturm - but today they are rivals.
Christian Gratzei and Joachim Standfest have been friends since school, were champions together with Sturm - but today they are rivals.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Kronen Zeitung)

Even though Christian Gratzei is his school friend from Eisenerz times, with whom he was champion with Sturm in 2011, there will be no presents for Hartberg's sporting director on Sunday: "Unfortunately, we haven't yet managed to take the next step and pull away - we want to change that!"

Hartberg president Brigitte Annerl invites the fans for drinks on her birthday.
Hartberg president Brigitte Annerl invites the fans for drinks on her birthday.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

Whatever the outcome - a free beer is definitely on the cards for Altacher: Hartberg president Brigitte Annerl invites the fans to celebrate her birthday. The Altach fans in the supporters' section at the break, the Hartberg fans after the game.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Folgen Sie uns auf