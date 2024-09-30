Yener Polat: “I collect small wood”

Moved to Vorarlberg for love

I want to know how he ended up here. "Back then, I ran a taverna on a vacation beach on the Sea of Marmara, even though I was far too young for it. But I was creative, in any case. There I met a girl who, as they would say here, came from the second generation of guest workers, a Turkish girl who came to Vorarlberg when she was ten. That's how I ended up in Vorarlberg in 1988." I ask Yener whether he found it difficult to integrate. "I was lucky that I was immediately accepted into a soccer club. I was also a referee in the Wälderliga, which still existed at the time, even though I didn't understand a word of German. But it didn't matter. The rules were the same. Until, after three years, the soccer association called me in. They asked if I had a problem and said: 'You only showed five red cards in the first two years and now, after the third round, you've already shown ten red cards. What's wrong with you?' To which I replied: 'I can explain that to you: I now know what all the swear words mean'."