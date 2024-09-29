No new building in sight: are they trying to harm the MCI?

And once again, the MCI, the state's renowned university, is making negative headlines. After things were quiet in the summer and it appeared that work was being carried out in the background on the long-needed new building, a report appeared in the Kurier in the middle of the week that the federal real estate company BIG was not available for a "rent-purchase model" (BIG builds, the state then pays the rent). One day later, the Tiroler Großformat even concluded that a variant with the BIG would no longer be possible at all and that the state would once again press the stop button!