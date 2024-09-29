"Krone" commentary
No new building in sight: are they trying to harm the MCI?
The new MCI building, which was approved in 2015, is now a never-ending story. Markus Gassler, head of the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper, has a crystal-clear opinion on the matter.
And once again, the MCI, the state's renowned university, is making negative headlines. After things were quiet in the summer and it appeared that work was being carried out in the background on the long-needed new building, a report appeared in the Kurier in the middle of the week that the federal real estate company BIG was not available for a "rent-purchase model" (BIG builds, the state then pays the rent). One day later, the Tiroler Großformat even concluded that a variant with the BIG would no longer be possible at all and that the state would once again press the stop button!
Pressing the stop button would not only be the most unfavorable option for the MCI, but also for Tyrol as a science and business location.
Markus Gassler
But this is not quite the case, as "Krone" research has shown. However, we can only hope that the mistake made in 2018 - pressing the stop button - will not be repeated. As we know, this mistake cost millions of euros and put the MCI, as well as the provincial government, in this unfortunate situation in the first place. Pressing the stop button would not only be the worst option for the MCI, but also for Tyrol as a science and business location.
Unfortunately, however, it increasingly appears that there are forces at work in the background that are deliberately working against the MCI and want to harm it. If this is the case, then we need to find out why. If necessary, with the help of the Court of Auditors or even the courts. Politicians must finally come clean: Yes, I do, or no, I don't!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.