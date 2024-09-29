“Now I’m young and still have the body for it”





"I'm not a model and this was nothing ordinary"

Hannah Dobias still lives at home on the farm in Timelkam. "We have a horse riding and breeding business. We breed Austrian warmbloods," says the 20-year-old, for whom the alarm clock rings at six in the morning. After all, there's a lot to do. "Mucking out, feeding, riding. My day is never boring," says Hannah and laughs. She and her boyfriend Eric are also renovating her grandparents' hayloft. It is to become a beautiful home for the young couple. "We've been together for two years, but we're already planning a future together," the young farmer is certain. The impetus to apply for the young farmer's calendar came from a good friend. "The shoot was amazing. I was lucky because we were taking photos at a watering trough. And suddenly lots of cows turned up," beams Hannah, who was by no means shy. "I'm not a model and it certainly wasn't an everyday story for me. But now I'm young, I've got the body for it."





