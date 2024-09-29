Young farmer calendar
“Now I’m young and still have the body for it”
The tension is great, the anticipation much greater. After all, the young farmers' calendar, which also features four Upper Austrians, will be presented in Vienna on October 9. The "Krone" was present at the making-of in the chalet village Almwelt in Schladming and found out what the young ladies and gentlemen's first experience in front of the camera was like, what they "do" in their private lives and why the oldest of the group ended up standing completely naked in front of the photographer.
"I'm not a model and this was nothing ordinary"
Hannah Dobias still lives at home on the farm in Timelkam. "We have a horse riding and breeding business. We breed Austrian warmbloods," says the 20-year-old, for whom the alarm clock rings at six in the morning. After all, there's a lot to do. "Mucking out, feeding, riding. My day is never boring," says Hannah and laughs. She and her boyfriend Eric are also renovating her grandparents' hayloft. It is to become a beautiful home for the young couple. "We've been together for two years, but we're already planning a future together," the young farmer is certain. The impetus to apply for the young farmer's calendar came from a good friend. "The shoot was amazing. I was lucky because we were taking photos at a watering trough. And suddenly lots of cows turned up," beams Hannah, who was by no means shy. "I'm not a model and it certainly wasn't an everyday story for me. But now I'm young, I've got the body for it."
"It was actually just meant as a joke"
Andreas Lindner from Franking near Braunau also posed for the calendar. But it was obviously no problem - after all, Lindner not only has a perfect body, but also a charming smile. "My mom actually told me to take part. But that was meant as a joke. I applied anyway on the off chance," winks the Innviertel native, who grew up on a farm with dairy cows. "We now only have pigs and chickens for our own use. I also look after the four hectares of forest. But I'm a carpenter by trade," says the 21-year-old. He has his own gym at home and works out on the weights four days a week. "My body is very important to me and I'm very happy with the photos."
Born in Tyrol, Michele Ruth has lived in Upper Austria for 17 years and has always worked on her parents' farm. Michele has since decided to study medicine. The photo shoot was "a new world" for her.
"I'm single, but I hope not for long"
"I was the boss at the shoot," Florian Pachner winks. That's to be expected, because at 27 years old, the man from Bad Leonfelden was at least the oldest of the bunch. "My parents run a dairy farm. Ever since I got behind the wheel and pedals, I've been out in the fields with the tractor. I can imagine taking over the farm one day, but I also wanted to have a second mainstay," says the trained master electrician, who has since discovered a new passion. "I didn't fall for it and I liked the photographer Katharina Jessner so much that I thought to myself: 'Now I'll show what I can do'," says the 27-year-old, who then stood completely naked in front of the lens. "I'm single, but I hope not for much longer..." That would be the main prize!
