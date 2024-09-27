The NEOS want to join the government after “Zukunftsfest”

Pink gain is possible

Whether this will actually happen and the NEOS will become part of a three-party coalition remains to be seen. According to the polls, however, the Pinks could well make gains compared to their 2019 result (8.10 percent) - in the weeks leading up to the election, they were reported with values between nine and twelve percent. After rather weak results in regional elections, the Pinken recently made gains in the EU elections in June.