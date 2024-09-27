Pink declaration of war
The NEOS want to join the government after “Zukunftsfest”
The NEOS celebrated the end of their election campaign late on Friday afternoon as a "Future Festival" on the Freyung in Vienna's city center. Party leader and top candidate Beate Meinl-Reisinger once again positioned the Pinks as a "force for reform" and invoked their will to govern.
They would "write history" on Sunday, Meinl-Reisinger said confidently. "We are not in a good position in Austria", continuing as before would not work, the pink frontwoman emphasized.
The NEOS had been founded because all other parties had had the chance to deliver, "and they didn't take this chance". She does not want an "Ibiza 2.0 coalition" between the ÖVP and FPÖ, "that is not good for us", Meinl-Reisinger emphasized. "I don't want to sit in any fortresses while our economy collapses." Nor does she want "this leaden standstill" under an ÖVP-SPÖ government.
"Prosperity for all"
"The alternative is a courageous, determined reform coalition and that is only possible with NEOS," Meinl-Reisinger campaigned. In terms of content, the top candidate focused on the economy and promised "prosperity for all", while education was not neglected either, saying that every child has "the right to the best education".
In connection with the budget, Meinl-Reisinger criticized the fact that the mountain of debt had "gotten completely out of hand" in recent years. "Yes, we will have to make savings", she explained, for example in administration, subsidies and in systems "that are not fit for the future".
Pink "renewal" for Austria
The NEOS have shown that they can govern, Meinl-Reisinger said, referring to Vienna. "We also have a bit of support from up there right now - very nice," she commented on the ringing of church bells during her speech - which was ultimately drowned out by shouts of "Beate".
Like Meinl-Reisinger, NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos also announced "run, run, run" as the motto for the final hours before the election on Sunday. There is one goal: "To renew this country, to reform this country", said Hoyos. They are "more ready than ever for government responsibility".
Pink gain is possible
Whether this will actually happen and the NEOS will become part of a three-party coalition remains to be seen. According to the polls, however, the Pinks could well make gains compared to their 2019 result (8.10 percent) - in the weeks leading up to the election, they were reported with values between nine and twelve percent. After rather weak results in regional elections, the Pinken recently made gains in the EU elections in June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
