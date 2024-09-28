Before the Summer Grand Prix
Curious case: complaint due to snow at 30 degrees
On Saturday and Sunday, the ski jumping elite around super eagle Stefan Kraft will once again take off in Hinzenbach as part of the Summer Grand Prix. To ensure that the event runs smoothly, the OC team led by Bernhard Zauner is putting its heart and soul into it. However, the work is made more difficult by Vernaderer.
"The place here is simply special, I learned to jump here," says local hero Michael Hayböck. "It's always fun here, there are lots of fans and young jumpers who don't normally come so close to us," underlines super eagle Stefan Kraft. Yes, when the Summer Grand Prix takes place in Hinzenbach on Saturday and Sunday, the hearts of the local elite beat faster.
300 to 350 volunteers in action
But none of this would be possible without the team led by UVB boss Bernhard Zauner. "Between 300 and 350 people work every day at the Summer Grand Prix - but it's all voluntary work, we don't pay anyone," says Zauner, who works voluntarily all year round with his team and is currently building a Bambini ski jump with his own excavator to promote young talent even more.
Necessary maintenance
What you don't need here are people who have to justify their actions to the authorities and the state. However, this was only the case at the end of August. This was because the snowmaking system had to be tested for several hours at night due to necessary maintenance. "The ice container can produce snow up to 25 degrees and then there was some the next day. Someone must not have liked that," says Zauner, annoyed by the anonymous report. Even though he understands that it naturally seems strange when snow, which due to its special properties stays put longer in the heat, is produced at temperatures above 30 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
