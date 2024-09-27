Election campaign concludes
Kogler: “We are exactly on the right side”
Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Ministers Leonore Gewessler and Alma Zadić (Greens) celebrated the end of their party's election campaign in Vienna on Friday. In their speeches, they emphasized climate protection, among other things.
If the Greens have less of a say after the National Council elections next Sunday, there is a risk of a step backwards. "We are exactly on the right side of these answers," said Kogler on Friday afternoon at Maria-Theresien-Platz in Vienna. The recent flood disaster had at least ensured that climate and nature conservation were now higher on the agenda again.
In his speech, Kogler contrasted hope and togetherness with agitation, democracy with autocracy, a common Europe with the old nationalism and climate protection with the climate crisis. "When has there ever been such a strong government team from a parliamentary group in this republic?" asked the party leader. The Greens' goal is to be in government again.
"Stupid talk" from the FPÖ
Like other parties, the Greens also used the end of their election campaign to criticize their political rivals. The FPÖ was accused of "stupid talk" and dreaming of "some kind of empire". Kogler accused the ÖVP of "combustion hysteria" and the SPÖ of being their ally in concreting over.
Gewessler had previously criticized the ÖVP's comments on the floods. "How can you not get grumpy with so much nonsense?" she asked. Zadić, on the other hand, warned against right-wing extremists: "We will not allow the right and right-wing extremists to trample on our freedom and our democracy."
