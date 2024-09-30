“No playing games with the world cultural heritage in Wachau!”

"Errors in form and content"

However, the blue member of parliament waited until the next municipal council meeting to get rid of her criticism: The motion, which for Rosenkranz was also brimming with formal errors, was "more than bizarre" - after all, bridges are known all over the world as historical monuments. She cites the Rialto Bridge in Venice and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay, neither of which are necessarily located on the Danube and would therefore not have been affected by the ÖVP's urgent motion.