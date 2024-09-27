Within one day
Almost a hundred dead in attacks in Lebanon
Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced further military operations in Lebanon. "We need to carry out more missions" to enable the safe return of displaced Israelis to their homes, he said. At least 92 people were killed in a single day of bombing.
More than 150 others were injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. According to Israel's military, it wants to force Hezbollah to withdraw from the border area. It again attacked 220 targets in the neighboring country, including individual militiamen, weapons depots and rocket launchers. An important Hezbollah member was recently killed in a suburb of Beirut.
Since Monday, more than 700 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon. Tens of thousands are seeking refuge in emergency shelters. Many of them are fleeing to neighboring Syria, a country in civil war where people are at risk of arrest and deportation.
Conversely, around 170 shells were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, according to the Israeli army. One man was injured by shrapnel and a house was hit. Hezbollah has been shelling Israel almost daily since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip. According to its own statements, it wants to stand by Hamas and achieve a ceasefire.
War in the Gaza Strip continues
Meanwhile, the war continues there. At least eleven people were killed and 22 others injured in an Israeli attack on a former school building. The building is said to have housed displaced people. Israel's army announced that Hamas had used the former school as a command center and had planned attacks there.
Steps had been taken to reduce the danger to civilians. It is almost impossible to independently verify the claims of both sides.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
