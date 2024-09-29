TSV Hartberg vs SCR Altach – LIVE from 14:30

The Vorarlberg side are four games without a win. Standfest did not expect the opponents to make many changes under the new coach. "They want to keep Schoppi's style of play, which works very well and was very successful last year. We are preparing as if there had been no change of coach," said the 44-year-old, who still played for Vienna Austria when Schmid was assistant coach there. In the Bundesliga, Standfest has yet to celebrate a win in four attempts as coach in a duel with Schmid. Hartberg's run of four unbeaten home games against Altach also speaks in their favor.