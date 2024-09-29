Bundesliga in the ticker:
TSV Hartberg vs SCR Altach – LIVE from 14:30
Second appearance for Manfred Schmid as coach of TSV Hartberg. The Styrians host SCR Altach, we will be reporting live from 14:30 - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
After a successful debut under coach Manfred Schmid, TSV Hartberg are looking for another home win in the Bundesliga. Three days after the nail-biting 1:0 in the supplementary match against WSG Tirol, SCR Altach are the guests at the Profertil Arena today. The Styrians, who have moved up from last place to tenth, have the opportunity to make the next leap in the table. The Vorarlberg side are just two points away in seventh place.
Late golden goal
"It's good that we finally got our reward," emphasized Maximilian Fillafer. The "joker" only redeemed Hartberg on Thursday evening with the golden goal in the 89th minute. "The win was not undeserved because we had great chances right at the start. We should have capitalized on them," said Schmid after a "perfect debut". In his first few days as Markus Schopp's successor, he had found a young, determined team with potential. "We now have to work on that with great sensitivity," the former WAC coach said.
His team, which unlike most of the competition has only played six games, celebrated a liberating first three wins of the season after three draws and two defeats. In order to follow this up with another, they need to improve in various areas. "We need to be more precise in our passing, especially when our opponents are deep, like WSG did. We also have to try to get out of defense more quickly," explained the 53-year-old.
Surprises planned
He was still working for the WAC last season, so he knows almost all league opponents well. "We know what to expect and will try to introduce a few tactical elements that our opponents might not necessarily expect," said Schmid. Against WSG, he had opted for a 4-3-3 formation. Due to their success, no major personnel changes are expected. Fillafer could replace the injured Justin Omoregie in the starting eleven for the Styrians, who are unbeaten in five competitive matches.
Dejan Stojanovic, who has missed the last two games due to the birth of his daughter, is likely to return in goal for Altachern. Sandro Ingolitsch and Mike Bähre are questionable. "We have to make sure that we reach our performance level, then we have a good chance of scoring. If not, like in the last two weeks, then it will be difficult," said Altach coach Joachim Standfest.
The Vorarlberg side are four games without a win. Standfest did not expect the opponents to make many changes under the new coach. "They want to keep Schoppi's style of play, which works very well and was very successful last year. We are preparing as if there had been no change of coach," said the 44-year-old, who still played for Vienna Austria when Schmid was assistant coach there. In the Bundesliga, Standfest has yet to celebrate a win in four attempts as coach in a duel with Schmid. Hartberg's run of four unbeaten home games against Altach also speaks in their favor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
