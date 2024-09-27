More measles cases in Germany and Austria

18,000 cases in Romania

"Measles is a disease that, with very few exceptions, can be completely prevented with vaccination," said Leif Erik Sander, Head of Infectious Diseases at Charité in Berlin. Nevertheless, the number of cases is currently rising in many countries. "It's not a German phenomenon, it's a global trend." It is not yet possible to speak of a major outbreak in Germany. In Romania, for example, the situation is much worse with around 18,000 cases so far.