Debate about funding
Day of truth for the museum in the imperial city
On Thursday, September 26, the Bad Ischl municipal council will vote on a financial injection totaling 1.7 million euros for the vehicle museum. This is to support a project by an FP politician to exhibit historical vehicles. Russian war planes are also on display.
The funding of the vehicle museum in Bad Ischl has been under discussion for two years. Today is the day of truth in the municipal council. An application for a financial injection totaling 1.7 million euros will be put to the vote.
Association covers a third of the costs
"The project will cost a total of 2.4 million euros. The museum association is covering around a third of the costs itself so that we can build three new aircraft hangars and expand the exhibition space by 2,200 square meters," says FPÖ city councillor Josef Loidl from Bad Ischl, looking forward to the meeting.
He will leave the room during the vote, as he has declared himself biased. The fact that a city politician is running the project is not the only criticism of the subsidy. Opponents are also talking about an explosion in costs. Originally, the museum was only supposed to receive 844,000 euros. Either way, this is far too much money for a "scrap museum", according to critical voices in the imperial city.
Citizens' list against funding
"A further increase in the town's debts is just as unacceptable as giving preference to a war museum over the schools in the town that are in urgent need of renovation," says the Bürgerliste Zukunft Ischl, which has announced that it will vote against the funding.
Greens tip the scales
The Greens could tip the scales. The decision is likely to be particularly difficult for them: Soil sealing is also an issue with the open-air museum. Added to this is the funding for a museum with war vehicles. The Greens are strictly opposed to weapons. M. Zeko
