Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ter-Stegen replacement

FC Barcelona brings this goalkeeper out of retirement

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 07:21

Following the serious injury to DFB keeper Marc-André ter Stegen, FC Barcelona have had to improvise and have brought 34-year-old Wojciech Szczęsny out of retirement. An agreement has already been reached and the medical check is just a formality.

0 Kommentare

According to media reports, the Pole will receive a one-year contract and is primarily intended to fill the gap in the goalkeeper position after ter Stegen will be out for months due to a torn patella tendon.

Appealing task
"I understand the difficult situation that has arisen for them following Marc-André ter Stegen's injury and I think it would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option," Szczęsny was quoted as saying by the Catalan newspaper Sport on Wednesday. He told the paper in Marbella, where he had spent the past few weeks, and revealed how excited he was about the offer from Barça, the paper wrote. FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, said Szczęsny.

Wojciech Szczesny becomes a Barca player. (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Wojciech Szczesny becomes a Barca player.
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Szczęsny had terminated his contract with Italian record champions Juventus a few weeks ago after 252 competitive matches and announced the end of his career. The reasons he gave for his decision were that his body still felt ready for challenges, "but my heart is no longer in it". He now wants to devote all his attention to his family. With 84 appearances, Szczęsny is the record goalkeeper for the Polish national team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf