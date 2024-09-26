FC Barcelona brings this goalkeeper out of retirement

Appealing task

"I understand the difficult situation that has arisen for them following Marc-André ter Stegen's injury and I think it would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option," Szczęsny was quoted as saying by the Catalan newspaper Sport on Wednesday. He told the paper in Marbella, where he had spent the past few weeks, and revealed how excited he was about the offer from Barça, the paper wrote. FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, said Szczęsny.