Ter-Stegen replacement
FC Barcelona brings this goalkeeper out of retirement
Following the serious injury to DFB keeper Marc-André ter Stegen, FC Barcelona have had to improvise and have brought 34-year-old Wojciech Szczęsny out of retirement. An agreement has already been reached and the medical check is just a formality.
According to media reports, the Pole will receive a one-year contract and is primarily intended to fill the gap in the goalkeeper position after ter Stegen will be out for months due to a torn patella tendon.
Appealing task
"I understand the difficult situation that has arisen for them following Marc-André ter Stegen's injury and I think it would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option," Szczęsny was quoted as saying by the Catalan newspaper Sport on Wednesday. He told the paper in Marbella, where he had spent the past few weeks, and revealed how excited he was about the offer from Barça, the paper wrote. FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, said Szczęsny.
Szczęsny had terminated his contract with Italian record champions Juventus a few weeks ago after 252 competitive matches and announced the end of his career. The reasons he gave for his decision were that his body still felt ready for challenges, "but my heart is no longer in it". He now wants to devote all his attention to his family. With 84 appearances, Szczęsny is the record goalkeeper for the Polish national team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.