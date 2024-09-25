During UN meeting
Putin expands doctrine for the use of nuclear weapons
The Kremlin has announced that it is expanding its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons. The announcement is primarily aimed at Ukraine's Western partners, who are currently debating in New York about providing Kiev with long-range missiles for Russian territory.
Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is responding to the tense international situation with this step. Russia's list of military threats against which nuclear weapons can be used as a deterrent has been expanded, Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting of the National Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow.
Putin ups the ante for the West
The new doctrine increases the risk, particularly for Western nuclear powers such as the USA and France, of becoming the target of a Russian counter-attack should they, for example, support nuclear-free Ukraine in an aggression against Russia.
Putin said verbatim: "I would like to draw your attention to something else: The updated version of the document suggests that aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear-weapon state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear-weapon state, should be considered a joint attack on the Russian Federation."
Kiev wants to point Western weapons at Russia
The Kremlin published a video of Putin's speech at the beginning of the meeting of the Security Council body on nuclear deterrence. His announcement comes at an inopportune time for Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently discussing the opening of Russian territory to Western long-range missiles with allies at the UN General Debate in New York.
Debatte nähert sich Höhepunkt: Darf Kiew westliche Raketen auf russische Ziele fernab der Frontlinien richten? Weiterlesen ...
Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in the course of his war and has also put the arsenal on increased readiness. Russia has been discussing a change to its nuclear doctrine for some time against the backdrop of the West's arms deliveries to Ukraine. The possibility of a pre-emptive strike has also been repeatedly discussed.
Until now, the doctrine has only permitted the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to Russia's sovereignty. Putin emphasized that Russia has always handled the issue of nuclear weapons responsibly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.