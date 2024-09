88-year-old crashes into barrier with e-bike

At the same time, a 73-year-old woman was driving her electric cargo tricycle in St. Jakob im Lesachtal from the B111 onto a forest road, where she lost control of her vehicle after around 150 meters, presumably due to the steep terrain, and fell around 15 meters into a steeply sloping forest. The 73-year-old was able to save herself another 15 meters down onto the B111, where a road user became aware of the injured woman. The woman was taken to hospital in Lienz. The e-cargo tricycle was a total loss.