The castle of the princes

Ticino-born fresco master Carpoforo Tencalla designed the impressive ceiling of the Great Hall, in the middle of which the king's daughter Psyche is taken up into the heaven of the gods. As a tribute to the celebrated composer Joseph Haydn - who was in the service of the Princes Esterházy for around 40 years and created some of his most important works here - the hall was finally renamed the Haydn Hall in the middle of the 20th century after several renovations and is now the venue for top-class musical performances. The "Haydn explosive" exhibition in the ground-floor Sala terrena of the palace is dedicated to the composer in a pop and refreshingly colorful setting.