Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Esterházy Palace

The castle of the princes

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 17:00

Esterházy Palace, a famous Burgenland landmark and one of the most beautiful baroque buildings in Austria, still exudes the magic of a glorious age.

comment0 Kommentare

The traces of today's Esterházy Palace date back to the 13th century. Back then, a stately building dominated the settlement of Eisenstadt. I meet my friend Monika where the actual history of the castle begins - at the entrance to the 14th century castle. Uncovered during renovation work, the historic gate is now integrated into the castle boutique. Monika guides interested visitors through the baroque building in the center of Burgenland's capital. Time for me to make use of her services too. We begin our tour in the Haydn Hall, which is considered a true jewel among the world's concert halls, and not just because of its outstanding acoustics.

Under Prince Paul I Esterházy, who had the medieval castle converted into a Baroque residence in the second half of the 17th century, the palace was given a prestigious banqueting hall extending over three floors in the form of the "Great Hall". Opulent frescoes span an arc from the beginnings of human history to the present day. Depictions of over fifty Esterházy estates, ancestral portraits, portraits of Hungarian kings and six portraits of Roman emperors underline the importance of the House of Esterházy at that time.

Baroque opulence in the Haydn Hall (Bild: paulszimak.at)
Baroque opulence in the Haydn Hall
(Bild: paulszimak.at)

Ticino-born fresco master Carpoforo Tencalla designed the impressive ceiling of the Great Hall, in the middle of which the king's daughter Psyche is taken up into the heaven of the gods. As a tribute to the celebrated composer Joseph Haydn - who was in the service of the Princes Esterházy for around 40 years and created some of his most important works here - the hall was finally renamed the Haydn Hall in the middle of the 20th century after several renovations and is now the venue for top-class musical performances. The "Haydn explosive" exhibition in the ground-floor Sala terrena of the palace is dedicated to the composer in a pop and refreshingly colorful setting.

The "Haydn explosive" exhibition is dedicated to the composer (Bild: Schloss EsterhazyLemmard Öomdmer)
The "Haydn explosive" exhibition is dedicated to the composer
(Bild: Schloss EsterhazyLemmard Öomdmer)

Baroque splendor and hidden windows
We continue our tour through magnificent rooms such as the Empire Hall, the Small and Large Chinese Salon, whose original Chinese paper wallpaper from the 18th century has been wonderfully preserved to this day despite its sensitivity to light, as well as the Mirror and Balcony Hall. It formed the "transition zone" between the prince's living area in the east wing and that of the princess in the west wing. The Red Salon, in turn, furnished with precious silk wallpaper and portraits of the last imperial couple Sisi and Franz Joseph I, served as the reception room for the respective princesses' wives.

The Red Salon - once the reception room of the princess (Bild: Andreas Tischler)
The Red Salon - once the reception room of the princess
(Bild: Andreas Tischler)

Their living quarters were opened to the public in 2012 with the exhibition "The Princess's Apartment". The carefully restored rooms of the apartment provide an insight into the eventful biographies of three charismatic women of the Esterházy family: Marie, wife of Prince Nicholas II, Therese, wife of Prince Paul III, and Lady Sarah Child-Villiers, wife of Nicholas III. They all lived here, cared for by their servants and chambermaids, who lived next to their mistress in the so-called "women's room". Monika tells of love, arranged marriages, affairs, illegitimate children and everyday life in the Princely House.

INFO

www.esterhazy.at

GENERAL INFORMATION:
www.burgenland.info
Burgenland Tourism
Johann Permayer-Strasse 13
7000 Eisenstadt
02682/633 84

A staircase leads to the staff quarters, some of whom were paid in kind at the time. A small, simple room stands out. The private oratory at the end of the corridor enabled the respective princess to look through a hidden window directly at the altar of the palace chapel behind it and attend mass unseen. The chapel forms the final point of my tour. This is where Haydn played the organ and probably premiered his "Missa in angustiis". For me, his music is canned. If you close your eyes, you might think the master was playing himself.

Eva Bukovec

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf