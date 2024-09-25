Greiner challenged
Plastics giant has to reorganize its Board of Directors again
With Saori Dubourg as Axel Kühner's successor, a woman has held the reins at Greiner AG for the first time since March 1. Now the plastics processor from Kremsmünster (Upper Austria) has to restructure its Management Board once again. The reason: Manfred Stanek, currently Chief Operating Officer, is leaving the company.
"We deeply regret his decision to leave the group of companies," says Dominik Greiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Greiner AG, which only restructured its management board in the spring with the appointment of Saori Dubourg as CEO.
Stanek leaves at the end of the year
Now the plastics processor and foam producer based in Kremsmünster (Upper Austria) has to reposition itself again. The reason: Manfred Stanek, currently Chief Operating Officer at Greiner and part of the three-member Management Board, is leaving the company at the end of the year. At his own request, he emphasizes.
"After more than eight intensive years, I am convinced that the time has come for new impulses," says Stanek, who speaks of a "beautiful and successful chapter" that will soon come to an end for him.
Stanek has headed Greiner's Packaging division for more than six years and has been on the Management Board of the company, which achieved a turnover of 2.12 billion euros last year, since the beginning of 2023. The Upper Austrian company employs more than 10,500 people worldwide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
