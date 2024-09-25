After the flood: great trepidation about the remaining harvest

Only when the floods have receded and the fields are passable will it be possible to assess the extent of the storm disaster for agriculture more accurately. Reinhard Zeilinger from Rudmanns near Zwettl already has certainty in his sunflower fields, as most of them were destroyed. "First the water softened the soil, then the wind blew the plants over," explains the 43-year-old, who sells the seeds from his farm.