Meinl-Reisinger: “The super-rich will be gone”

Pension reform unavoidable

Also very open on the subject of the economy: "I am the only one who says that savings must be made. We are reviewing every cent that is spent. And prohibit double and triple funding. And there is one point without which it will not work in the long term, and that is pension reform." Meinl-Reisinger's view of the general economic situation is sobering: "We are in a review. We are getting poorer and the mountain of debt is growing. Anyone who can do the math knows that pensions won't pay for themselves. But the young must be able to rely on it. I'm really worried about Austria's - and Europe's - economic development. Our approach: wage costs must come down so that the costs for employers go down and more net remains with the citizens."