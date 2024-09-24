Animal broke through barrier
Dead and injured at bullfight in Spain
At a town festival in Spain, a fighting bull killed a spectator (80) and injured at least three other people, some of them seriously. The police shot the bull and launched an investigation.
The accident occurred at the town festival in Pantoja, around 50 kilometers south of Madrid. A bull broke through the barriers of the running track and took several spectators on its horns. An 80-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, reported the emergency services of the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha. At least three other people were injured, including a four-year-old girl.
Fatal accidents are not uncommon during the summer bull runs in Spain. However, it is usually the so-called runners, i.e. the young men who drive the bulls through the cordoned-off, often very narrow streets of the old towns into the arena for the fights, who are affected.
High earnings
During these tests of courage, the runners then try to run as close as possible to or in front of the fighting bulls, who often weigh up to 600 kilograms, and to touch them without being caught by them.
Although more and more people protest against the traditional spectacle every year, these events are not really questioned in most regions of Spain. The cities often receive a lot of revenue as a result. In Pamplona, more than a million onlookers arrive every year.
