Sustainable companies in Tyrol awarded “Trigos”
Doing business in the spirit of sustainability is not only often prescribed for companies, but is also in their own interests. In Tyrol, this is rewarded with the "Trigos". It was awarded in three categories.
Above all, companies that are exemplary in social, ecological and economic terms are brought to the fore. This year, the prize, which is sponsored by the WK Tirol, the province, the Federation of Austrian Industries, Caritas, the Red Cross, the Environmental Umbrella Organization and the respACT association, was awarded in the categories "Regional Value Creation", "Exemplary Projects" and "Climate Protection".
It is becoming increasingly clear that companies that rely on sustainable business models can increase their efficiency and reduce their operating costs in the long term.
Barbara Thaler
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
From sustainable bags and "twins" ...
"For People who Care" from Wattens won over the jury in the "Regional Value Creation" category. The company specializes in the production and distribution of sustainable bags and accessories, particularly for hotels and the hospitality industry.
Riederbau from Kufstein was delighted to win in the "Exemplary Projects" category. "With the introduction of the digital building twin, the company is setting new standards for sustainability and digitalization in the construction industry," said the jury.
... all the way to electric buses
Christophorus Reisen from Mayrhofen won the third category for setting new standards for sustainable mobility in the Alpine region. Specifically, the company uses e-buses to take locals and guests to their destinations every day.
"Sustainable business is not just a trend, but the credo of the future. It is becoming increasingly clear that companies that rely on sustainable business models can increase their efficiency and reduce their operating costs in the long term," says WK President Barbara Thaler.
