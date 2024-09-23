Vorteilswelt
Father of family in coma

Man beaten until hospitalized after derby in Vienna

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 18:49

One day after the scandalous derby in Vienna, more and more horrific details are coming to light: a stadium visitor beat up a man at an S-Bahn station after the soccer match. The victim is now in an induced coma, as the Vienna police confirmed on Monday.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the child of the beating victim, the incident took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday at a stop on the S45. A man had struck his father and his friend for no reason.

It was not possible to de-escalate the situation, wrote "green_white" on social media on Monday. The "guy" had "hit them with his foot and hand". In the end, the father fell onto the platform with the back of his head.

You can see the tweet about the incident here.

Bleeding in the brain
"Conclusion: He is currently in an induced coma and has a hemorrhage in his brain," it continues. "I really don't have the words .... It's sad to see what happened inside the stadium. I want this person to never enter our stadium again."

A few hours after the posting, the Vienna police confirmed the incident when asked. The investigation is ongoing, they announced on Platform X. The victim's child announced that he had been questioned on Monday. Under the post, many users expressed sympathy and shock. "Is nobody helping? Get well soon Mr. Dad", someone wrote, for example. "This kind of thing is outrageous", said another.

Police operation at the Allianz Stadium (Bild: APA/Edgar Schütz)
Police operation at the Allianz Stadium
(Bild: APA/Edgar Schütz)
An injured fan is attended to. (Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
An injured fan is attended to.
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)

Hundreds of reports
As reported, there had already been calls for the rioters to be banned from the stadium for life. In addition to the man who was beaten into a coma, at least twelve other people were injured after the derby in Vienna-Hütteldorf on Sunday evening, including police officers. The two fan camps had thrown pyrotechnics at each other. There have already been 577 reports.

"The Vienna police managed to bring the situation under control within five minutes during yesterday's riot. At 7.04 pm the first fan entered the pitch, at 7.09 pm there were no unauthorized persons left on the pitch and the criminal acts ended," the police announced on Monday.

Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
