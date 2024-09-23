Nehammer was not the only one to benefit from Kickl’s refusal

"Nehammer is currently riding the wave of 'I'm moderating the crisis'. That is appropriate to a certain extent in view of the floods. No mistakes have been made in the ÖVP election campaign so far." For Werner Kogler and the Greens, on the other hand, the cuddly course is a tightrope walk. There are attacks, but not directly against Nehammer, but against the federal states or the Chamber of Commerce. The idea behind this is that they don't want to make their own balance sheet look bad. "Now that the floods have been over for a few days, the Greens could become a bit more strident again, especially when it comes to the climate issue. The ÖVP is vulnerable there."