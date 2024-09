Family dies in gas explosion near Naples

According to the authorities, the explosion occurred at around 7 a.m. on Sunday in the municipality of Saviano, around 30 kilometers from the southern Italian city of Naples. An 80-year-old pensioner, her 41-year-old daughter and two grandsons (4, 6) were killed. Another grandson (2) and the father of the family (40) are in hospital with serious injuries.



Here you can see a picture from Saviano.