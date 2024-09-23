Vorteilswelt
In Straßwalchen

Scooter caught fire in apartment

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 10:00

Two children fled onto the balcony in Straßwalchen - their scooter had caught fire. The fire department rushed to the scene and were able to help quickly.

comment0 Kommentare

The shock is still deep in the family's bones the day after. Nobody wants to comment to the "Krone" on the incidents late Saturday evening. They are all glad that the whole thing ended so lightly.

The scooter caught fire for an as yet unexplained reason (Bild: FF Straßwalchen)
The scooter caught fire for an as yet unexplained reason
(Bild: FF Straßwalchen)

An electric scooter ("e-scooter") caught fire in the family's apartment in Straßwalchen for an as yet unexplained reason. The two children, aged twelve and 14, noticed the heavy smoke in the hallway - and reacted with presence of mind. They raised the alarm and fled to the balcony. The Straßwalchen volunteer fire department was called out. A turntable ladder was used to bring the two uninjured children to safety. The firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the e-scooter itself.

Scooter explosions: Unfortunately not an isolated incident
Other similar incidents have occurred in Salzburg in recent months. Just this spring, an e-scooter exploded in an apartment in Salzburg-Taxham. Resident David Berger had plugged in the electric scooter to charge it. After a few moments, he heard a loud crack and then the vehicle caught fire. He threw the burning scooter from the balcony into the courtyard of the house, suffering burns to his hands and legs. A few months earlier, a man from Salzburg plugged in his scooter to charge it. He went to sleep and the device exploded in the middle of the night.

Experts advise: If possible, charge electric scooters in dry rooms and cool surroundings!

