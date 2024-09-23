Scooter caught fire in apartment

Scooter explosions: Unfortunately not an isolated incident

Other similar incidents have occurred in Salzburg in recent months. Just this spring, an e-scooter exploded in an apartment in Salzburg-Taxham. Resident David Berger had plugged in the electric scooter to charge it. After a few moments, he heard a loud crack and then the vehicle caught fire. He threw the burning scooter from the balcony into the courtyard of the house, suffering burns to his hands and legs. A few months earlier, a man from Salzburg plugged in his scooter to charge it. He went to sleep and the device exploded in the middle of the night.