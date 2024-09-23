"Not a cent from the state"
Gold bonus for Lara Vadlau? A tree and a toilet!
In the summer, sailing ace Lara Vadlau sensationally won Olympic gold in France - the "Krone" knows her bonuses. And her dad, Ernst Vadlau, is annoyed that the state is not giving her a cent, but a tree is being planted instead. State sports director Arno Arthofer votes in favor of changing the law.
Ernst Vadlau is not one to keep his opinion to himself. On the contrary. The father of Olympic sailing champion Lara Vadlau likes to bang the table, polarize, criticize - and has become a decisive factor in his daughter's mega-success over the years.
The gold shining around Lara's neck, yes - but not enough for Ernst Vadlau. Because the state didn't give Carinthia's first summer Olympic champion a cent. "The politicians let themselves be celebrated at the Day of Sport in Vienna - but there's no bonus from the Federal Ministry for great successes," says Ernst, annoyed by a certificate from Sports Minister Werner Kogler. "Lara of Austria receives a tree planted for gold. I have nothing against trees - but a little more recognition would be nice. ."
690,000 euros for gold
In comparison with some other countries, Vadlau is not so wrong: Hong Kong pays out €690,000 for Olympic gold, Taiwan €550,000, Italy €180,000, Spain €94,000 . . .
Eight coins were missing
After all, the ÖOC gave a whole 20,000 euros in the form of ducats. "In an old box in which eight coins were missing. Visually a bit embarrassing - but okay," says Vadlau.
Curious: Vadlau receives a luxury toilet worth €6000 from ÖOC sponsor Geberit. "That's cool again!" grins Vadlau. Lara's main sponsor Kelag also handed over a check for €21,000.
"The law should be changed"
The state of Carinthia provided €20,000 in extraordinary top-class sports funding - and state sports director Arno Arthofer shares Vadlau's opinion. "The law should be changed so that the state provides monetary support for Olympic successes," says Arthofer, but also emphasizes: "Austria supports our athletes extremely well in the run-up to the Games. Thanks to sports aid, the army, police and customs, we provide a top environment with social security!"
An environment that Lara Vadlau will probably continue to benefit from for some time to come - because dad Ernst reveals: "I think she'll be at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.