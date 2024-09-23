Gold bonus for Lara Vadlau? A tree and a toilet!

The gold shining around Lara's neck, yes - but not enough for Ernst Vadlau. Because the state didn't give Carinthia's first summer Olympic champion a cent. "The politicians let themselves be celebrated at the Day of Sport in Vienna - but there's no bonus from the Federal Ministry for great successes," says Ernst, annoyed by a certificate from Sports Minister Werner Kogler. "Lara of Austria receives a tree planted for gold. I have nothing against trees - but a little more recognition would be nice. ."