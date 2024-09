Zeller Eisbären get the season off to a good start

Start, debut, anniversary - the Zell Polar Bears achieved all of these on Saturday evening. The team from Pinzgau celebrated a 3:1 win against the Unterland Cavaliers in their first game of the Alps Hockey League season. It was also coach Marcel Rodman's first competitive game on the Zeller bench. Two debutants were responsible for the first two goals. New signing Matt McLeod put his team ahead, Lorenz Lindner (on loan from the Black Wings Linz) extended the lead.