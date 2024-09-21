Only one “own” goal, but: “Victory is victory”

Worried about Zottl

Austria Salzburg were in a better mood. The Violets celebrated a convincing 4:1 victory in Lauterach. Milos Savic was the match-winner for the Maxglans. The new signing, who arrived from Kuchl in the summer, scored a brace. "He was the perfect replacement for Joey Zottl," said coach Christian Schaider. The Bavarian had to do without his compatriot at short notice. Zottl suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday. "We didn't want to take any risks. We'll know more on Monday," explained Schaider.