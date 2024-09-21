Vorteilswelt
Regionalliga West

Only one “own” goal, but: “Victory is victory”

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 19:02

FC Pinzgau celebrated a curious home win in the Regionalliga West on Saturday. The Saalfelden side beat Röthis 3:1 - thanks to a hefty helping hand from the visitors. Austria Salzburg remain top of the table after a convincing "three-pointer" against Lauterach. 

comment0 Kommentare

FC Pinzgau celebrated their second win of the current season, beating Röthis 3:1 at home in their seventh game of the Westliga season. Curiously, the Saalfelden team only scored one goal themselves. The visitors had already handed out two gifts in the first half, scoring twice through Berthold (9th) and Franz (18th). "In the end, it doesn't matter how you score the goals," said FC Pinzgau coach Florian Klausner.

Lukas Moosmann was responsible for the only "own" goal. The midfielder was sent off with a yellow card in the 70th minute. Despite the "three-pointer", his coach - who was full of roses for goalkeeper Ammar Hasanovic ("He kept us in the game") - was not satisfied. "We weren't good at all in the first half," said Klausner, wrinkling his nose. But: "A win is a win." 

Worried about Zottl
Austria Salzburg were in a better mood. The Violets celebrated a convincing 4:1 victory in Lauterach. Milos Savic was the match-winner for the Maxglans. The new signing, who arrived from Kuchl in the summer, scored a brace. "He was the perfect replacement for Joey Zottl," said coach Christian Schaider. The Bavarian had to do without his compatriot at short notice. Zottl suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday. "We didn't want to take any risks. We'll know more on Monday," explained Schaider. 

Austria were jubilant on Saturday. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
Austria were jubilant on Saturday.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

The Austrians remain top of the Westliga table. The only rival that can hold a candle to "Viola" is currently Imst. The Tyroleans are level on points in second place after a 4:0 win against Kitzbühel. The duo are already six points clear of the rest of the league. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

