The points were shared goalless between Anif and Thalgau. "We could have scored more," sighed Thalgau coach Tomislav Jonjic. In Siezenheim, it also looked like a points-split for a long time. Patrick Mayer redeemed the Urbanek squad late on, however, and Lorenzo Munaro sealed the deal against Hallein. Shock: Maximilian Mayer took a stupid step shortly before the end on his return to the starting eleven in the league and his knee hurt again. "We hope it's nothing serious. Despite a long break, he's proven that he's a very good footballer," said the coach anxiously. On the other side, goalkeeper Leon Pertl broke his shoulder in the 27th minute. As the two-goalkeeper had been absent due to illness, Boris Babic had to put on the gloves. "He did really well," said Hallein's sporting director David König, who was not happy with the pitch in Siezenheim: "It was a typical game."