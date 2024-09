Melting glaciers give animals more food

The Entleitner family has been running the "Bauernalm" above Fusch an der Glocknerstraße in Ferleiten for three generations. The alpine hut is practically in the shadow of the Salzburg glaciers. The ice giants are omnipresent in everyday life on the alpine pasture. The Walcher Kees below the Hoher Tenn feeds the Walcherbach stream, which forms a mighty waterfall a short distance above the alpine hut. It only gets quiet here in winter, and the water has never run out. The Fuscher-Kar-Kees can be seen from the hut.