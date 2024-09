A Vorarlberg success story

When you walk through the corridors of the aks site in Bregenz, it is quiet. The wood paneling on the walls radiates comfort in a modern environment. Occasionally you come across people in sportswear with a towel over their shoulder. They are heading for the therapy rooms. There the peace and quiet comes to an end. Behind one of the doors, bicycle ergometers are running at full speed. Almost all of them are occupied. The patients are pedaling hard. Medical devices monitor their bodily functions. A therapist also monitors the performance of her protégés.