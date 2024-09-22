Punch of the week
Criminals in cold shock: break-in ends frostily
Who would have thought that a break-in at an ice cream parlor in Vienna would end so coldly? Because instead of loot, a crook only found an icy reception.
A new level of crook comedy was reached in the Viennese "Eissalon di Jimmy" on Thursday night. Instead of pockets full to bursting and a cool exit, the robbery of an 18-year-old hobby burglar ended coldly - literally. His loot? Nothing. His hiding place? The freezer.
The boss of the ice cream parlor was amazed
The boss of the ice cream parlor, who also runs branches in Gloggnitz and Ternitz (Lower Austria), was amazed when he walked into his store in the morning: no smashed display cases, no empty tills, not even the obligatory chaos of an amateurish crime. Just a broken window and - oh yes - a thief, frozen in the freezer compartment.
Great confusion
When the police arrived and freed the shivering would-be crook from the freezer, the confusion was complete. Had he been hiding to cool his nerves? Or was he trying to steal a portion of vanilla ice cream? Nobody knows for sure.
But what we do know: The stolen goods that were found on him were probably from other, less icy adventures. While the burglar is now allowed to warm up in the cold arms of justice, everything remains relaxed in the ice cream parlor. "The sun is shining, it's hot, people want ice cream," laughed the boss. Our Punch and Judy of the week for this action!
